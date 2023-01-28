Home / India News / Congress' Jairam Ramesh on '2 realities for opposition platform against BJP'

Congress' Jairam Ramesh on '2 realities for opposition platform against BJP'

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh also spoke about the party's plan to begin the process of talking to different political parties soon.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

As parties gear up to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the next year's general election, Congress' senior leader Jairam Ramesh Saturday defined what he said should be the "two realities" for any opposition platform.

The first one, the Congress general secretary outlined, was the very obvious - that the Congress must be the “fulcrum of any opposition alliance”, adding without it "no opposition alliance is relevant or meaningful". He also said that an opposition alliance should be based on a “constructive agenda”, and not just driven by what he said were "anti-BJPism" or "anti-governmentism".

“Any opposition platform to defeat the BJP must be based on two realities. One, Congress must be the fulcrum of any opposition alliance. Without Congress, no opposition alliance is relevant or meaningful,” he was quoted by news agency ANI. “Two, any opposition alliance must be based on a constructive agenda, not just a negative agenda of anti-BJPism or anti-governmentism. It has to be based on a positive, constructive agenda,” the Congress leader added. Jairam Ramesh also spoke about the party's plan to begin the process of talking to different political parties soon.

The Congress has been busy with its cross-country march, Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has widely been perceived as the Grand Old Party's attempt to connect with the masses to revive its political fortunes. With the march – currently in its last lap in Kashmir – set to conclude soon, the party may begin talks with other parties.

Jairam Ramesh also spoke to news agency PTI. He elaborated he would ideally want the Congress to take on the BJP alone but that may not be realistic in 2024. "My view is that, for 2029, we should be preparing to fight on our own in every state. But I am realistic that this position may not find favours within my own political party," he said.

He, however, added that in some states, the Congress has given too much space to its allies which is detrimental to organisation building.

When asked about personal ambitions affecting the party's prospects in various states and how the Congress would solve Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot feud, he said, "These personal ambition and personal goals have been a bane of the Congress. What the Bharat Jodo Yatra has done is that it has brought a sense of collective purpose and solidarity, and that is what is needed in state after state, including in Rajasthan."

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
congress jairam ramesh
congress jairam ramesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out