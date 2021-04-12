Home / India News / Congress launches online campaign to seek Covid vaccine for all
Congress launches online campaign to seek Covid vaccine for all

In an appeal to the masses, the video released by Congress asks all Indians to flood social media with their demand for vaccines by using the hashtag, #SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:29 PM IST
New Delhi, April 11 (ANI): Elderly people wait in a queue to get COVID-19 vaccine at the inoculation center as the 'Tika (vaccination) Utsav' begins at a local health center in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The Congress on Monday launched its online campaign, #SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll, which urges Indians to demand Covid-19 vaccine for everyone.

Days days after writing a letter to PM Narendra Modi about the “nation starved of Covid-19 vaccine”, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared a video about the campaign on Twitter. The minute-long video said the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases had led to an atmosphere of uncertainty within the country.

Slamming the Centre for allegedly creating a shortage of vaccine stocks in the country by exporting them, it added that hundreds of vaccination centres across India had been out of stocks for weeks. “On behalf of all the Indians, the Congress demands vaccination of all the Indian nationals within a specific time. There should be a ban on the export of vaccines with immediate effect,” it said.

Gandhi had earlier called the decision to export vaccines “an effort to garner publicity at the cost of our citizens”. In an appeal to the masses, the video asked all Indians to flood social media with their demand for vaccines by using the hashtag, #SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll.

Last week, in a meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Modi defended the country’s vaccine strategy and added that vaccines would be distributed in priority areas.

Slamming the Congress, he said, “Those who have the habit of doing politics, let them do so. I have faced criticism but have remained committed to serving the people.”

