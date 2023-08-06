Congress leader shares ‘horrifying experience' on IndiGo flight, demands action

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday alleged that he had "one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur” on board an IndiGo Airline flight.

A passenger seen fanning himself inside the IndiGo flight.(X/Amarinder Singh Raja Warring)

Warring said the air conditioners on the flight were not working right from the start of the flight and that the passengers had to "suffer" because of this. He urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India to take strict action against the airline so that such incidents don't happen again.

“Had one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur today in Aircraft 6E7261 by @IndiGo6E. We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the flight took off without the ACs on! Right from the take off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to 'Suffer' throughout the journey,” Warring wrote on X (formally Twitter).

“No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat. Most of the passengers including women and children were restless and agitated… It was clearly a major technical issue but the authorities concerned just wanted to mince money that is why the health and comfort of the passengers was put at stake,” he added.

The Congress leader also shared a video of the incident. In the video, the passengers are seen fanning themselves with tissues and pieces of paper.

This is not the first time that IndiGo Airline in the news due to passenger complaints. In 2018, a passenger on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata complained of suffocation due to the malfunctioning of the AC inside the aircraft.