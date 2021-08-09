Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Srinagar today for a 2-day visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Srinagar on Monday evening for a two-day visit.

He is scheduled to meet party leaders and inaugurate the newly constructed party headquarters on MA Road on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir will host a dinner for Gandhi and other politicians and senior Congress leaders.

Leaders of Peoples Alliance For Gupkar Declaration, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and Communist Party of India general secretary, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami are scheduled to attend the dinner.

Also Read | J&K admin relaxes curbs on gatherings for Independence Day celebrations

“I have invited lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and other leaders for dinner as well. I am hosting the dinner in honour of my son, who got married a few days ago,” said Mir.

Gandhi will visit the Hazratbal shrine and Shankaracharya temple during his stay in Kashmir. This is his first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government nullified Articles 370 and 35(A), which gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules. Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have vowed to continue their struggle for restoration of statehood.

On July 28, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha that the statehood for Jammu & Kashmir would be granted after “normalcy is restored”.

In an interview with Hindustan Times on July 28, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had said that union home minister Amit Shah had assured that “statehood would be granted to the union territory at an appropriate time”.