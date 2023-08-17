Rahul urges Kerala CM to help victim of ‘medical negligence’

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting him to consider the demands of a woman who was the victim of alleged medical negligence during surgery at a government hospital and offer her adequate compensation.

During his visit to his constituency Wayanad over the weekend, Congress leader had met Harshina KK and her family who has been battling long-term health problems due to an allegedly botched C-section at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in 2017. (ANI)

Gandhi’s letter pertained to 33-year-old Harshina KK, a Kozhikode resident who has been battling long-term health problems due to an allegedly botched C-section at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in 2017. During the surgery, doctors at the hospital had allegedly left behind a pair of forceps in her stomach which led to her experiencing pain and trauma for nearly five years. The forceps were finally removed from her abdomen in 2022.

“I was deeply saddened to learn about her tremendous pain and mental agony of living with the repercussions of the medical negligence for over five years. Her ordeal has also taken a huge emotional and financial toll on her family,” Gandhi wrote in his letter to the chief minister.

“I understand that several inquiries have been initiated and she has been offered a compensation of ₹2 lakh. However in light of the unique circumstances of this case, I request the state government to kindly look into her demands and offer her adequate compensation,” the MP wrote. During his visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad over the weekend, he had met Harshina and her family.

Gandhi also requested the chief minister to put in place “adequate safeguards against such cases of gross medical negligence and establish effective grievance redressal systems” to ensure that victims like Harshina are not forced to the streets to seek justice.

Harshina and her family conducted a day-long hunger strike on Wednesday in front of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram to press for action against the errant doctors at the Kozhikode MCH as well as a fair compensation package for her. The strike was inaugurated by Congress state president K Sudhakaran who extended his party’s support to her. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) MLA KK Rema also took part in the strike.

She had earlier protested in front of the Kozhikode MCH for 88 days to raise her cause.

“We came to Thiruvananthapuram and protested in front of the secretariat so that they (state government) can actually see us. Earlier, I agitated in front of the medical college where they perhaps didn’t notice me. For such a fair issue, I have not got justice so far. I will go to any extent to get justice,” Harshina told reporters.