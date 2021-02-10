Congress’ Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to push private bill against farm laws

Eight Congress MPs from Punjab including former minister Manish Tewari announced on Tuesday they will move private members’ bills in Parliament for the repeal of three contentious farm laws that have sparked protests across the country, including at three key border points of Delhi.

The step appeared to be an attempt by the Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to carve out a separate political space for themselves over the raging issue. The group did not involve their Rajya Sabha counterparts and after announcing the plan, Tewari said that they will seek support from party colleagues and like-minded parties.

A private member’s bill is a legislation proposed by an MP and not by the government. In the past, 14 such bills have translated into law of the land but since 1970, no private member bill has been cleared by the House.

“With 14.5 crore Kisan Families across the country dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, with 86% of them owning less than five acres of land, it is a travesty that the NDA/BJP wants to replace the abolished practice of Zamindari with Corporate Companydari,” Tewari said, flanked by seven other MPs at the Punjab Bhavan.

The Congress has so far taken two different approaches to raise the issue in Parliament. The Rajya Sabha MPs joined the debate to corner the government and the Lok Sabha MPs’ protest washed out four consecutive days of proceedings while demanding a separate debate on the farm laws. The Lok Sabha MPs later joined the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech. The Punjab MPs have now planned The Repealing and Amending Act 2021 as the third line of protest.

Apart from Tewari, Praneel Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bitoo, Amar Singh, Chowdary Santokh Singh, Jasbir Singh Gill, Gurjit Singh Aujala and Mohmmad Siddiquie are the other MPs who want to move their bills.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said: “There are 203 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 64 in the Rajya Sabha who have shown agriculture as their profession. So, we appeal to them to help with these private member’s bills by coming out of partisan politics.”