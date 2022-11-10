Congress mayor attends mass conversion, says didn't take anti-Hindu oath: 'Will never worship Gauri, Ganpati'

Congress leader, Hema Deshmukh, mayor of Rajanandgaon in Chhattisgarh attended a mass conversion event, the video of which has gone viral inviting more trouble for the party which is already drawing flak for the 'Hindu' comment of Karnataka leader Satish Jarkiholi. In the Chhattisgarh conversion event, oaths against Hindu deities were taken. "I will never follow Gauri, Ganpati or any other Hindu Gods and Goddesses and will never worship them. I will never believe that they were the incarnation of God" -- this oath was administered to the participants, as seen in the viral video. Also Read: ‘Withdraw my remark’: Satish Jarkiholi backs down after row over ‘Hindu’ remark

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The conversion event took place on Monday. BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress's only intention is to spread hatred towards Hinduism.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress was feeling left out in the competition of Muslim appeasement for votebank after AAP leaders Gopal Italia and Rajendra Pal spewed venom against Hindus. "Be is Shivraj Patil who said Lord Krishna taught jihad or Satish Jakriholi who said Hindu is a bad word -- no action will be taken against them by the janeudhari Congress party. Because this is no coincidence but a concerted effort," Shehzad said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hema Deshmukh accepted that she attended the event organised by the Buddist society but claimed she had no knowledge about the oath. "The event is organised every year. Former chief minister Raman Singh was also there. I was not aware of the anti-Hindu oath. I thought they were taking an oath on the Constitution. But as soon as they made anti-Hindu statements, I took down my hand as I am a Hindu and can't take statements against my gods and goddesses. Then I left the event," Hema Deshmukh told to a television channel.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi who earlier said the meaning of the word 'Hindu' is horrible apologised for his comment and withdrew it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON