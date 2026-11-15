Congress MLA vandalises stage at Uttarakhand event: ‘Denied chance to speak before CM Dhami’

Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami, and his supporters allegedly vandalised the inauguration stage of the 10-day Jauljibi Mela along the Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh district on Saturday after he claimed he was not permitted to speak in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Screenshot from a viral video that showed the MLA hurling his mic off stage. (ANI/X)

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The incident took place shortly after the chief minister inaugurated the traditional fair and departed from the venue. According to Congress leaders, the Dharchula legislator, who also serves as the chairperson of the fair committee, was aggrieved over allegedly being denied an opportunity to address the gathering and raise local demands in the chief minister's presence.

‘I was not given a chance to speak,’ alleges Harish Dhami

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Speaking to reporters after the protest, Harish Dhami alleged that the state government was afraid of facing the opposition. "Despite being the chairperson of this mela, I was not given a chance to speak and put the demands of the local people before the chief minister. The government is corrupt and afraid of the opposition, and the chief minister lacks the courage to hear the truth about the prevailing corruption in the state," the MLA claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, Congress workers climbed onto the stage and staged a demonstration, also objecting to the alleged non-invitation of Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Singh Mahar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, Congress workers climbed onto the stage and staged a demonstration, also objecting to the alleged non-invitation of Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Singh Mahar. {{/usCountry}}

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District Congress president Mukesh Pant alleged that the administration breached the protocol, saying, "The present government has broken all moral ethics by not inviting an elected public representative from the district."

Meanwhile, Dharchula station house officer (SHO) AK Singh said the incident occurred after the chief minister had left the venue and the programme had concluded. "BJP workers have stated that they will submit a written complaint regarding the incident, though we have not received one yet," he said.

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CM Dhami inaugurates Jauljibi Mela

Earlier in the day, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 10-day cultural and trade fair, which brings together traders and goods from India, Nepal, and Tibet.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister highlighted the historical significance of the event and said that the fair represents the centuries-old commercial ties and the rich cultural heritage of the borderland.

This year, the fair features stalls displaying woollen goods imported from Tibet via Indo-Tibet border trade, alongside handicrafts and merchandise from Indian and Nepalese traders.

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BJP reacts

Local BJP leader Mahendra Singh Budiyal said Dhami's actions were condemnable, saying that the event had already been kept brief due to the chief minister's tight schedule, as he had to leave for another programme in Kashipur.

"The way Dhami used abusive language against the chief minister is condemnable. The BJP views this as sheer frustration on the MLA's part as the Congress party is losing ground in the Dharchula assembly constituency," Budiyal said.