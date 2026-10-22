Uttarakhand CM to speak to Daler Mehndi amid over minister’s confrontation with singer
Daler Mehndi was performing during Navratri celebrations when minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded him
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said he would speak to singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi, his brother, amid the controversy over Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s remarks and confrontation with Mehndi at a public event.
Daler Mehndi was performing on October 18 in Tehri Garhwal district during Navratri celebrations when Uniyal reprimanded him and questioned his conduct over allegations of intoxication. Mika Singh demanded an apology following the viral video of the confrontation.
“I believe that since there was likely pressure from the public at the time and the minister [Uniyal] stated that he was unaware of Daler Mehndi’s poor health. The minister himself has already clarified,” Dhami said when asked about the controversy at a press conference.
Also Read: Mika Singh demands apology from Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal for ‘humiliating’ brother Daler Mehndi
Deep Dive
He said the artists involved are accomplished and that Uttarakhand respects writers, artists and scholars. “Given the circumstances that arose due to public pressure at the time, and since the minister has already issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intent, I believe it is time to bring this matter to a close,” Dhami said.
Asked about Mika Singh’s appeal to him to take action against Uniyal, Dhami said he would speak to both brothers. “I will first speak with Mika. I will also speak with Daler Mehndi. I will talk to both of them. I am friends with both,” Dhami said.
Also Read: Film workers' body urges PM Modi to intervene in Daler Mehndi row: ‘Advise public reps to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists’
On Wednesday, Mika Singh sought Uniyal’s apology in an Instagram post. He thanked singers, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for their love and support. “My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. Nowadays, if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a major issue. In such a context, how can it be considered right to scold and humiliate a renowned artist like this, in front of everyone on stage?”
He said an apology is due. “The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi is the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Uttarakhand, where he leads the state reporting team while covering government, politics, environment, wildlife, Uttarakhand High Court, and issues shaping the Himalayan region. With more than two decades in journalism across conflict zones, he has covered politically sensitive regions and environmentally fragile landscapes, and focused on stories that combine public interest with in-depth storytelling. An alumnus of Pune University with a Master’s in Communication Studies, he has reported extensively from Jammu & Kashmir (2003-2010), Madhya Pradesh (2010 to 2018 ) and Uttarakhand (Since 2018), covering subjects ranging from insurgency, elections and governance to wildlife conservation, mining, climate change, agriculture, human rights and social justice. He has covered politics and legislative assemblies of both Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh over more than a decade. Before taking over as Chief of Bureau in Uttarakhand, he served as Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in Madhya Pradesh and earlier reported for both Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in Jammu & Kashmir, where he covered state politics, environment and insurgency-related developments. Over the years, his stories have focused on environmental degradation, wildlife, illegal mining, governance and the changing social fabric of Himalayan states and Central India. He is particularly interested in long-form explanatory journalism, and stories that explore the intersection of ecology, conservation, governance and society. Outside the newsroom, Neeraj enjoys reading widely on neuroscience, consciousness studies, Artificial Intelligence and quantum physics, with a special interest in Kashmiri Tantric Shaivist traditions. He is also passionate about wildlife, mountaineering and the Himalayas, interests that continue to inform his reporting and deepen his understanding of the region he covers.Read More