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Congress MLAs from Karnataka meet Surjewala, seek Cabinet berths

A group of Congress legislators from Karnataka met Randeep Singh Surjewala, the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of the State, in New Delhi on Thursday to push for a Cabinet reshuffle and seek inclusion in the ministry

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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A group of Congress legislators from Karnataka met Randeep Singh Surjewala, the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of the State, in New Delhi on Thursday to push for a Cabinet reshuffle and seek inclusion in the ministry.

Congress MLAs from Karnataka meet Surjewala, seek Cabinet berths

The delegation, comprising more than 20 MLAs, has been in the capital since April 12, lobbying the party leadership to allow chief minister Siddaramaiah to undertake a reshuffle and make room for senior legislators who have yet to be accommodated. Their demand includes replacing those who have already served multiple terms as ministers.

Earlier, on April 13, the MLAs met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and conveyed their concerns, reiterating the need for a reconstitution of the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, senior MLA and former minister TB Jayachandra said the delegation had placed its key demands before Surjewala and would also seek an appointment with KC Venugopal, the AICC general secretary (organisation), to pursue what he described as a “single-point agenda” of a Cabinet reshuffle.

According to party leaders, some senior leaders have conveyed that a Cabinet reshuffle is the prerogative of the chief minister, suggesting there was no need for MLAs to press the matter in Delhi. There were also indications that the leadership had advised the legislators to return to Bengaluru.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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