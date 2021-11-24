Congress MLAs urge Thackeray to commit 1 lakh ex gratia for Covid victims to force Centre pay its share

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to commit ₹1 lakh for families of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victims as per the norms of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) so that the central government is forced to announce its share of ₹3 lakh for each Covid death. The letter stated that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms require 75% of ₹4 lakh to be paid by the central government and the remaining 25% by the state government.

“We request that you commit to upholding the state government's share of ₹4 lakh as ex gratia payment so that it pressurizes the Central government to fulfil its commitment to the affected citizens,” the letter read.

In September, the central government informed the Supreme Court after the repeated extension of the deadline that families of those who died of Covid-19 will receive an ex gratia of ₹ ₹50,000 from the SDRF. The compensation will be paid for future Covid-related deaths as well.

Referring to the Centre’s submission to the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra CLP said the “meagre amount” is insufficient. It further stressed that the central government should implement its earlier order notified by the ministry of home affairs in March 2020 in which it “committed disbursement of ex gratia payment” of ₹4 lakh for each Covid-related fatality.

The Maharashtra CLP criticised the Centre’s argument for not providing ₹4 lakh as compensation in which it had said that it would leave the government with insufficient capital to deal with Covid-19 itself.

“We cannot understand how the Central government continues to collect taxes through rising fuel prices on one hand and provide discal reliefs to big corporates on the other hand and it continues to deny much-needed relief to the citizens,” it said.