Congress names Rajeev Shukla, Chidambaram, Surjewala as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

  • Rajya Sabha election: Former Union minister P Chidambaram was named the party's candidate from Tamil Nadu.
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing an event of the party.&nbsp;(HT print)
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing an event of the party. (HT print)
Updated on May 29, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, fielding Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Rajan from Chhattisgarh, Ajay Maken from Haryana and Jairam Ramesh from Karnataka. 

Among other key names were Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari featured from Rajasthan, while Vivek Tankha was fielded from Madhya Pradesh. 

Former Union minister P Chidambaram was named the party's candidate from Tamil Nadu. 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the names as party candidates to contest the biennial electiosn to the Rajya Sabha, read a statement signed by Wasnik.

Of the 55 vacancies arising in the Upper House of Parliament in the next two months, seven Congress members -- Chidambaram (Maharashtra), Ramesh (Karnataka), Ambika Soni (Punjab), Tankha (Madhya Pradesh), Pradeep Tamta (Uttarakhand), Kapil Sibal (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhaya Verma (Chhattisgarh) -- will be completing their terms.

Sibal, a vocal critic of the Congress leadership, has already filed his nomination for a fresh term in the Rajya Sabha with backing from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.  

On Wednesday, Sibal said he has already resigned from the Congress party as he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
indian national congress p. chidambaram
