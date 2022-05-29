Congress names Rajeev Shukla, Chidambaram, Surjewala as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, fielding Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Rajan from Chhattisgarh, Ajay Maken from Haryana and Jairam Ramesh from Karnataka.

Among other key names were Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari featured from Rajasthan, while Vivek Tankha was fielded from Madhya Pradesh.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram was named the party's candidate from Tamil Nadu.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the names as party candidates to contest the biennial electiosn to the Rajya Sabha, read a statement signed by Wasnik.

Of the 55 vacancies arising in the Upper House of Parliament in the next two months, seven Congress members -- Chidambaram (Maharashtra), Ramesh (Karnataka), Ambika Soni (Punjab), Tankha (Madhya Pradesh), Pradeep Tamta (Uttarakhand), Kapil Sibal (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhaya Verma (Chhattisgarh) -- will be completing their terms.

Sibal, a vocal critic of the Congress leadership, has already filed his nomination for a fresh term in the Rajya Sabha with backing from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

On Wednesday, Sibal said he has already resigned from the Congress party as he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

