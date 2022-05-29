Rajya Sabha polls: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP faces in fray. Check full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the candidates list for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The saffron party has fielded finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka, commerce minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Laxmikant Vajpayee and Radha Mohan Agrawal among others. The last day for filing nominations is May 31. The elections to 57 seats will be held on June 10.



The party has fielded two women -- Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav -- from the state. Singh is a former state head of the party's women wing, while Yadav is a former party MLA from Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur.

The party announced the names of two candidates each from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar and one candidate each from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe whose tenures are ending did not feature in the BJP's first list of candidates.



Here is the full BJP candidate list for the Rajya Sabha elections.



Uttar Pradesh



Dr Laxmikant Vajpayee



Dr Radha Mohan Agrawal



Surendra Singh Nagar



Baburam Nishad



Darshana Singh



Sangeeta Yadav



Karnataka



Nirmala Sitharaman



Jaggesh



Maharashtra

Piyush Goyal



Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde



Madhya Pradesh

Kavita Patidar



Uttarakhand

Dr Kalpana Saini



Rajasthan

Ghanshyam Tiwari



Bihar

Satish Chandra Dubey



Shambhu Sharan Patel



Haryana

Krishan Lal Panwar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON