Home / India News / Rajya Sabha polls: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP faces in fray. Check full list
india news

Rajya Sabha polls: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP faces in fray. Check full list

The BJP announced the names of six candidates from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar and one candidate each from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been fielded from Karnataka, while union commerce minister Piyush Goyal is in the fray from Maharashtra in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.&nbsp;
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been fielded from Karnataka, while union commerce minister Piyush Goyal is in the fray from Maharashtra in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. 
Published on May 29, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the candidates list for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The saffron party has fielded finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka, commerce minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Laxmikant Vajpayee and Radha Mohan Agrawal among others. The last day for filing nominations is May 31. The elections to 57 seats will be held on June 10. 

The party has fielded two women -- Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav -- from the state. Singh is a former state head of the party's women wing, while Yadav is a former party MLA from Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur.

The party announced the names of two candidates each from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar and one candidate each from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe whose tenures are ending did not feature in the BJP's first list of candidates.
 

Here is the full BJP candidate list for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh

Dr Laxmikant Vajpayee

Dr Radha Mohan Agrawal

Surendra Singh Nagar

Baburam Nishad

Darshana Singh

Sangeeta Yadav

Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman

Jaggesh

Maharashtra
Piyush Goyal

Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde

Madhya Pradesh
Kavita Patidar

Uttarakhand
Dr Kalpana Saini

Rajasthan
Ghanshyam Tiwari

Bihar
Satish Chandra Dubey

Shambhu Sharan Patel

Haryana
Krishan Lal Panwar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bjp rajya sabha nirmala sitharaman piyush goyal + 2 more
bjp rajya sabha nirmala sitharaman piyush goyal + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out