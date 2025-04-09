Congress needs positive narrative not negative criticism: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday reminded his party of the need for “positive narrative” and not just “negative criticism”, underlining that youth want to know what they will do for them today. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke of inclusiveness. (PTI)

“We have an illustrious history. But we are all too conscious that young voters of today do not apparently give much importance to history. They want to know what we will do for them today and what kind of tomorrow we can provide them,” he said as Congress leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government at the session of the party’s central decision-making body All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Ahmedabad. Tharoor seconded the political resolution at the AICC session and said it will be judged by what they must focus on.

Tharoor, who avoided showering praise on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, unlike other speakers, hailed the workers. “We are standing on your shoulders. Without you, the resolution will only remain as words,” Tharoor said.

Tharoor has often ruffled the feathers of the Congress leadership. In February, his article praising the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government sparked outrage in the Congress’s Kerala unit. The LDF is Congress’s main rival in Kerala. His comments last month on India’s policy over the Russia-Ukraine war sparked a fresh controversy and were seen as an oblique praise for the government.

Tharoor, who lost to Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2022 Congress presidential polls, said the Congress must be of hope, not of resentment, a party of positivity, not just negative criticism, a party for the future, not just of the past. “It should be a party with a positive narrative and not just criticism. I hope we will send a message that we will fight and we are for the future.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who invited him on stage, described Tharoor as someone junior to Sachin Pilot, the previous speaker, but “his youthfulness can never be questioned.”

Tharoor spoke of inclusiveness and even in Malayalam to underline that while talking about the nation, it is perfectly fine to praise someone’s state. “The Congress is here and reviving itself, and is ready to face challenges of tomorrow. We stand on the brink of a new revival, and it is a cause of celebration,” he said.

Tharoor said the good news is Congress doubled its tally in Lok Sabha, but the bad news is they failed in some state elections. He did not blame anyone for the reverses after Kharge alleged malpractices in Maharashtra and Haryana elections.

Thraoor hailed the political resolution, saying it marks a turning point for the Congress. “...we express constructive criticism and not mere unrelenting negativity. Our resolution starts by showcasing our nationalism rather than ceding nationalism to the other side.”

He said their nationalism is anchored in the well-being of all and social justice. Throor added a major theme of resolution is protecting the weak. “We are the party of inclusive India. The resolution speaks of national harmony, that is what we are here to support,” he said.

Tharoor maintained that one can be a good Gujarati, a good Muslim, and a good Indian at the same time. Speaking in Hindi, he said he can say with pride that he is from South India, and everyone has to unite India.

He said the party has major battles to fight to lift itself. “The resolution speaks of economic growth. But it also speaks of the importance of distributing the fruits of that growth to those.”