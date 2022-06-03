Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress nominees from Chhattisgarh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Published on Jun 03, 2022 08:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Raipur: The ruling Congress’s nominees Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

“The deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon and the two candidates were elected unopposed,” state assembly secretary Dinesh Sharma said.

Ranjan received her election certificate from Sharma, while on behalf of Shukla, his brother accepted his certificate.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the Congress has 71 MLAs while the BJP has 14. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have 3 and 2 members respectively in the house.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, the term of two – Chhaya Verma (Congress) and Ramvichar Netam (BJP) – is due to expire early next month.

The other three Rajya Sabha members from the state are KTS Tulsi and Phulodevi Netam of Congress and Saroj Pandey of BJP.

