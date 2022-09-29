Home / India News / Congress President Election LIVE: Race heats up, Sonia Gandhi may meet Gehlot
Congress President Election LIVE: Race heats up, Sonia Gandhi may meet Gehlot

Updated on Sep 29, 2022 11:35 AM IST

Congress President Election LIVE Updates: Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president election race heats up.

Congress President Election: Sonia Gandhi speaks at a meeting.
Congress President Election: Sonia Gandhi speaks at a meeting.
HT News Desk
Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday as the Congress president election race heats up. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is also likely to enter the race for the party president. Shashi Tharoor is also expected to file his nomination on September 30 to contest in the party president elections.

    Congress President Elections: Digvijaya Singh could enter race for Congress President

    Congress President Elections: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
    Congress President Elections: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

    Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh could enter the race for Congress president. He is expected to be in Delhi on Thursday.

  Sep 29, 2022 11:15 AM IST

    Congress President Elections: Ashok Gehlot likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi today

    Chief minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday in an attempt to resolve the crisis triggered in Rajasthan after lawmakers close to him opposed his rival Sachin Pilot’s elevation to the state’s top job. The lawmakers sought their say in choosing Gehlot’s successor if he gets elected as the party chief. They opposed Pilot’s elevation citing his rebellion against the chief minister in 2020.

