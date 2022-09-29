Home / India News / Gehlot likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi today

Gehlot likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi today

Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:40 AM IST

The meeting is expected as former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has emerged as a possible contender to become the next Congress president

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)
ByDisha Kumari

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday in an attempt to resolve the crisis triggered in Rajasthan after lawmakers close to him opposed his rival Sachin Pilot’s elevation to the state’s top job. The lawmakers sought their say in choosing Gehlot’s successor if he gets elected as the party chief. They opposed Pilot’s elevation citing his rebellion against the chief minister in 2020.

The meeting is expected as former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has emerged as a possible contender to become the next Congress president amid confusion about next month’s internal party poll due to the rebellion in Rajasthan.

Singh too was expected to meet Gandhi on Thursday. Gehlot was earlier the favourite for the job and was set to file his nomination for October 17 poll.

Gehlot is ostensibly expected to offer an explanation over what happened, and disassociate himself from the actions of his supporters. He has also apparently apologised to Gandhi.

Rajasthan is one of only two states where the Congress is in power on its own, and goes to the polls in 14 months.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
