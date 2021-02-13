IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
Chowdhury said that bringing back Gilgit-Baltistan is a separate matter but the home minister should also try on bringing back displaced Brahmins back to Kashmir.(ANI/Twitter)
Chowdhury said that bringing back Gilgit-Baltistan is a separate matter but the home minister should also try on bringing back displaced Brahmins back to Kashmir.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

  • Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:59 PM IST

Congress MP from Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday questioned the government regarding the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits while discussing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto. “You didn't succeed in giving the 200-300 acres of land to Pandits as promised in your election manifesto. You had promised that you would bring back Pandits (to Kashmir). Did you succeed? You should at least say that since the polls are over so there is an obligation to fulfil the promise,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress along with other opposition parties also attacked the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370. Chowdhury said that bringing back Gilgit-Baltistan is a separate matter but the home minister should also try on bringing back displaced Brahmins back to Kashmir. He said, “Mr Amit Shah said that he'll bring back Brahmins. Did he succeed in bringing back Pandits? You say you'll bring back Gilgit-Baltistan. It's a matter that can be discussed later but at least (the government) should bring back those who were internally displaced, those who cannot return to the Kashmir valley.”

The lawmakers also debated whether officers outside Jammu and Kashmir should be assigned in administrative positions within the state. BJP MPs Satpal Singh, TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and Brijendra Singh of BJP said that if civil service officers from outside Jammu and Kashmir are posted in administrative positions, then it will help the region to become a part of mainstream processes which was earlier not possible due to Article 370. They also said that officers are transferred to different states then they can also learn about new things which they can later introduce in their home states to foster development.

While several opposition MPs said that there is still no normalcy in the region, BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh Malook Nagar said that the abrogation has helped the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities, as well as other nomadic communities, remain safer because they are at the most vulnerable when ceasefire violations occur. He also urged the government to help create a special economic zone in the region. He also said that these communities can contribute to the dairy industry. BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also praised the BSP MP for his openness and criticised the Congress saying that they have a problem with national integration.

The NDA government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 on August 5 in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lok sabha proceedings article 370 revocation article 370 revoked
Close
Chowdhury said that bringing back Gilgit-Baltistan is a separate matter but the home minister should also try on bringing back displaced Brahmins back to Kashmir.(ANI/Twitter)
Chowdhury said that bringing back Gilgit-Baltistan is a separate matter but the home minister should also try on bringing back displaced Brahmins back to Kashmir.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the total number of 19,952 healthcare workers in the state, 10,341 have received their first dose so far, while the remaining will receive it by February 20, Dr Borkar said. (Representative photo)
Out of the total number of 19,952 healthcare workers in the state, 10,341 have received their first dose so far, while the remaining will receive it by February 20, Dr Borkar said. (Representative photo)
india news

Goa govt starts giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Those healthcare workers who had taken the first dose of the vaccine 28 days ago were given the second shot on Saturday, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 5, Palaniswami had announced waiver of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,110.74 crore crop loans availed by 16,43,347 farmers from cooperative banks.(PTI)
On February 5, Palaniswami had announced waiver of 12,110.74 crore crop loans availed by 16,43,347 farmers from cooperative banks.(PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu government rolls out 12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The certificates state that loans taken from cooperative banks and due on January 31, 2021 have been waived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah is seen in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.(PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah is seen in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.(PTI)
india news

J-K to get status of a state at an appropriate time: Home minister Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Shah was replying to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who asked the home minister about the promises he made to the people after the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)(PTI)
india news

Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene of R-Day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:41 PM IST
A cash reward of 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
india news

Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Reacting on the issue, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured the people of Odisha and Patnaik that the Centre will leave no stone unturned in honouring the culture, pride and local sentiments on the issues related to the recent draft notification of the NMA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bajaj Healthcare facility at Tarapur.(Sourced)
The Bajaj Healthcare facility at Tarapur.(Sourced)
india news

Blast in Boisar pharma unit near Mumbai, one injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Two fire engines took an hour to put out the blaze that is started after an explosion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said hate has been normalised in India in the last few years.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said hate has been normalised in India in the last few years.(PTI)
india news

'Cricket marred by hatred': Rahul Gandhi's veiled comment on Wasim Jaffer row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST
India belongs to all of us. Do not let them dismantle our unity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While talking to the press, Kappan said he hopes the UDF will accommodate his faction into their alliance.(Facebook/@ManiCKappen)
While talking to the press, Kappan said he hopes the UDF will accommodate his faction into their alliance.(Facebook/@ManiCKappen)
india news

NCP splits in Kerala, faction led by Kappan joins UDF ahead of assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST
He had claimed the support of seven district presidents and nine office bearers of the NCP and had decided to part ways with the party and LDF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

Judge's assault: SC rejects PIL, says nothing found in enquiry by Bihar Police

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The plea had alleged that Dinesh Kumar Pradhan, a district judge in Aurangabad in Bihar, was assaulted by a police officer in October last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Minister further stated that even the Congress party does not take Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously.(Twitter/@nstomar)
The Minister further stated that even the Congress party does not take Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously.(Twitter/@nstomar)
india news

Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Tomar

ANI, Ujjain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:55 PM IST
"People from political parties have nothing to do with these laws, those who are demanding the withdrawal of the laws from Rahul Gandhi to the rest, know nothing about them," Tomar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adar Poonawalla visited a vaccination centre in Pune on Friday.
Adar Poonawalla visited a vaccination centre in Pune on Friday.
india news

'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:35 PM IST
'What an excellent setup,' Poonawalla said as he praised health ministry's arrangement of vaccine roll-out in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj with committee head for Ram Mandir construction Nripendra Misra and VHP president Alok Kumar in this file picture from January 2021. (ANI Photo)
Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj with committee head for Ram Mandir construction Nripendra Misra and VHP president Alok Kumar in this file picture from January 2021. (ANI Photo)
india news

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives 1,511 crore in contributions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Vistara Airbus A320 aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai.(REUTERS )
A Vistara Airbus A320 aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai.(REUTERS )
india news

Vistara to start non-stop flights to Maldives from March 3

By Neha Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:13 PM IST
  • Vistara will operate flights thrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
india news

Parliamentary panel on defence to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong lake

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram and of which Rahul Gandhi is also a member, wishes to visit the eastern Ladakh region in the last week of May or in June.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP