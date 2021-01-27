Congress, Rahul Gandhi instigated farmers protest, claims Prakash Javadekar

Blaming the Congress for instigating farmers' agitation which resulted in violence in the national capital on Republic Day, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said party leader Rahul Gandhi was fueling the protest.

"Congress constantly tried to instigate the farmers' agitation. Rahul Gandhi wasn't only supporting protest but also instigating it. It was the same during CAA," claimed Javadekar.

The Union minister for information and broadcasting said that the Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to streets and agitation begins next day. "It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers," he said.

The Punjab government should have monitored the tractors leaving the state and made preventive arrests of habitual criminals, Javadekar said at a press conference.

Referring to the unfurling of a flag from the ramparts of Red Fort, Javadekar said, "India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort. The manner in which there was violence in Delhi yesterday, the more it is condemned, the less it is."

Pointing to an alleged political motive, Javadekar said that the Congress wants to stoke disturbance in the country.

"Congress wants to create a situation of unrest in the country. This is what is left of Congress' politics. They are worried as to what will happen to the family-based politics? Thus, Congress is trying to fire up every situation of violence," Javadekar said.

The Union minister lauded the Delhi police and said, "Delhi Police displayed remarkable restraint yesterday. They were attacked by swords and even stones were thrown, but they did not retaliate. They brought the situation under control with patience."

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addressed a press conference on Wednesday where he said that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left several cops injured and warned that no culprit will be spared.

Srivastava also said that farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held from 12 pm to 5 pm.