Congress reaches out to Navjot Singh Sidhu, hectic parleys on | 10 developments

The top Congress leadership has not accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, and asked the local party leadership to resolve the matter. Sidhu's resignation as state party chief on Tuesday has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress, and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party.

He had been holding discussions over political developments in Punjab for the last two days with his principal adviser Mohammad Mustafa. Though his resignation came as a surprise, Sidhu took the decision late on Monday after a marathon meeting with Mustafa, a former director general of police (DGP)-rank officer.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

Here are the latest developments in Punjab after Sidhu's resignation:

• Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal termed Sidhu's resignation letter as an "emotional reaction". "Everything will be okay," Venugopal said when asked about Sidhu's resignation.

• Congress MLA Bawa Henry said all the issues will be resolved soon. "There are 3-4 issues. They are being discussed in the party forum. Party high command will resolve them," Henry told reporters on Tuesday.

• Punjab ministers Pargat Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met Sidhu at his residence in Patiala yesterday. "There are some minor issues that arose out of some misunderstandings and will be resolved tomorrow (Wednesday)," Warring told reporters while leaving Sidhu's residence.

• A series of resignations poured in after Sidhu put in his papers. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to Sidhu, stepped down from their posts. Among those were Malerkotla MLA Razia Sultana, the wife of Mohammad Mustafa.

• This came as a blow to the Congress leadership, which thought the crisis in Punjab - triggered by the feud between Sidhu and former chief minister Amarinder Singh - was over when Sidhu was appointed the chief of the party's Punjab unit apparently against the latter's wishes.

• Congress leader Sunil Jakhar hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab unit chief and said "what stands compromised was the faith reposed in him by the Congress leadership". The remarks were in response to the comments made by Sidhu in his resignation letter sent to Sonia Gandhi in which he said he can "never compromise" on Punjab's future. Sidhu had replaced Jhakhar as PCC chief.

• After Sidhu's resignation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the he is a "misguided missile" that does not know its destination. "He is an egoistic man," Badal said.

• Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and alleged that he is unable to bear that a person from Scheduled Caste community has become the chief minister of Punjab. Chugh alleged that Sidhu is "hungry" for the post of chief minister.

• The chief of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit Bhagwant Mann accused the Congress of “insulting” the state and its people in their “fight for the chair”.

• Sidhu's resignation came just before former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi.