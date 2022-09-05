Congress releases ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign’s title song

Congress on Monday released the title song of the upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign in Hindi.

The song will be released in the respective local languages as and when the Rahul Gandhi-led convoy reaches a particular state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The campaign will be livestreamed on the dedicated website, bharatjodoyatra.in, which was released earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

He said the title song will be released in Tamil on Tuesday and in Malayalam on September 11 and in Kannada on September 30.

Also Read:Number Theory: Has the Congress jumped the gun on its Bharat Jodo Yatra?

The senior leader added the upcoming campaign is not any ‘mann ki baat’ but an initiative to take citizens’ concerns and demands to the Centre.

The campaign will officially launched on September 8 from Vivekananda Polytechnic College in Kanyakumari after the congregation of senior Congress leaders, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members along with Rahul Gandhi on September 7, Ramesh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress MP further noted that there will be a 22-23 km of walk every day under this campaign.

Each day has been divided into two phases – first from 7am to 10:30am and second from 3:30pm to 6:30pm.

“We are expecting around 2,000-3,000 people will join in the first phase and over 25,000-30,000 will join in the second phase,” he said, adding that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will be conducted in every state in one way or the other. The details of it are being outlined, Ramesh said.