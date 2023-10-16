Congress releases list of 39 candidates for Mizoram Assembly elections

The Congress party on Monday released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections. Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and chief minister Zoramthanga.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal at the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the selection of candidates at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.(AICC)

While Mizoram Congress Committee chief Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST). Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.

The announcement came at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the election-bound state to campaign for party candidates.

Here's the list of 39 candidates for Mizoram Assembly elections:

Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram

Rahul Gandhi on Monday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more concerned about developments in Israel than in strife-torn Manipur. Addressing a rally near Raj Bhavan in Aizwal after undertaking a 2-km-long padayatra through the city roads, Gandhi said that neighbouring Manipur is no longer a unified single state, but has been divided into two states on ethnic lines.

"It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India is so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed," he said.

"The idea of India that respects each other, is tolerant, learns from other ideas, religions and languages and that loves itself as a whole... That is the idea of India which is under attack by the BJP.

"They (BJP) attack different communities, religions and languages. They spread hatred and violence in the country. They spread arrogance, lack of understanding and this is completely against the idea of India," he added.

Mizoram, the smallest of the poll-bound states with 40 seats, will vote on November 7. The votes will be counted on December 3.

