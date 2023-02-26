Congress says sorry amid backlash for missing Maulana Azad in ad: ‘Inexcusable’

The Congress on Sunday had to apologise for its advertisement of the 85th plenary session on several national dailies in which it missed Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Many political leaders and historians raised questions over the omission while AIMIM questioned the inclusion of PV Narasimha Rao in the advertisement of Congress's '137 year Journey of Ideas continues'.

Congress leader Vaibhav Walia tweeted a photo of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the stage of the party's plenary session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The inclusion of PV Narasimha Rao says everything we need to know about Congress party's secularism. As Prime Minister, Narasimha Rao played an essential role in the demolition of Babri Masjid. It should not be forgiven or forgotten," the AIMIM tweeted.

Congress leader Vaibhav Walia tweeted a photo of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the stage of the party's plenary session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Today an ad released by INC did not carry a photograph of Maulana Azad. It was an inexcusable slipup. Responsibility for it is being fixed and action will be taken. Meanwhile, this is a most sincere apology from us. He will always remain an iconic and inspiring figure for us and India," said Ramesh in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The voice of protest also came from inside as party MP Manish Tewari said he said someone wants to airbrush the contribution of Muslim leaders. "The @INCIndia has a pantheon of Muslim leaders who struggled against fissiparous tendencies, especially within their community that led to the creation of Pakistan and dedicated themselves to the inclusive idea of India. Someone wants to airbrush their contribution from annals of History," he tweeted.

Congress leader Vaibhav Walia tweeted a photo of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the stage of the party's plenary session.

"I am told that one image was put out erroneously. Maulana Azad is one of the greatest Congress leaders and features prominently at the #AICCPlenary," Congress leader Salman Anees Soz tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON