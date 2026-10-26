Congress says Urmila Sanawar's arrest an ‘attempt to save VIP’ in Uttarakhand murder case

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UKPCC) has alleged that the arrest of actress Urmila Sanawar in a ₹5 crore extortion bid case is a deliberate attempt to protect the alleged "VIP" linked to the 2022 Uttarakhand murder case.

File phot All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee and others during a press conference regarding the Uttarakhand murder probe, in Dehradun. (PTI)

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The case pertains to a 19-year-old receptionist who worked at a resort in Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. Barely three weeks into the job, the woman went missing on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from a canal days later.

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Extending support to Sanawar, Congress leaders claimed that she was being implicated in fresh cases to silence her, as she held crucial information regarding the VIP's identity in the murder case and had recently agreed to undergo a narco-analysis test.

‘Straightforward attempt to prevent the truth from coming out’

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{{^usCountry}} Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the timing of the police action, asking on X: “For whom is the BJP government so restless to protect in the receptionist murder case?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the timing of the police action, asking on X: “For whom is the BJP government so restless to protect in the receptionist murder case?” {{/usCountry}}

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"Urmila Sanawar was ready for the narco test. Right before the test could take place, the BJP government filed a new case against her and had her arrested," Selja said, adding that the action was a “straightforward attempt to prevent the truth about the VIP's role from coming out.”

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UKPCC president Ganesh Godiyal said Sanawar had previously cited former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore while making public statements about the alleged VIP, including allegations linked to senior BJP leaders.

"There was hope that the CBI probe would unravel the mysteries, but questions are only deepening," Godiyal said. "She had openly demanded a live narco test. Following this, she was arrested. Why was she arrested instead of being subjected to the test? Doesn't this deepen suspicion of an attempt to derail the investigation?"

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Godiyal demanded an impartial probe into both the extortion allegations against Sanawar and her claims regarding senior BJP leaders, including now Sikkim governor Dushyant Gautam.

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He also urged the Congress Legislature Party to raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session starting October 27.

Sanawar was arrested by the Haridwar police on Sunday following a complaint by former MLA Suresh Rathore’s daughter, who accused her of demanding ₹5 crore in extortion.

BJP says Congress making allegations for political gains

Uttarakhand cabinet minister and BJP leader Bharat Singh Chaudhary said the Congress is making these allegations for political gains rather than assisting in the pursuit of justice.

"Three key accused in the case have already been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged involvement of a VIP. Justice for our daughter is the topmost priority, and the legal process must run its course without prejudice," Chaudhary said.

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The BJP leader asked Congress to clarify what concrete facts or specific queries it possesses regarding the case. He asked the party to present any credible evidence directly before the investigating agency instead of making political allegations.

"It is unethical to reduce such a sensitive matter to mere political accusations and use public emotions in the name of seeking justice. Demanding justice requires respecting the law and supporting a fair investigation," he added.