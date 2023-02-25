Congress seeks quota overhaul in EWS, party

The Congress party will push for inclusion of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities in the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2019 through a Constitutional amendment.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Raipur on Friday. (ANI)

The party will also roll out 50% reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women and those under 50 years of age across its organisation, party leaders said after the meeting of the constitution amendment committee in Raipur on Friday.

Senior leaders told HT that during a discussion of the six-subject committee to finalise their resolutions, the members spoke about revisiting the current reservation structure.

“The party will announce reservations for SCs, STs, minorities and OBCs in the EWS quota because many of them are deprived of quota benefits due to higher creamy layer,” a senior leader from south India said, seeking anonymity.

“In the SC, ST, OBC quotas, the creamy layer ceiling is at ₹8 lakhs. Which means those with income above ₹8 lakhs are not eligible for the benefits in the quota. In the EWS, that limit is just ₹2.5 lakhs. So, more people can avail the benefits under EWS,” the leader said.

The party, according to two leaders present in the meeting, also agreed in-principal to increase the strength of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) – its top executive body – from 24 to more than 35 to accommodate more people.

“In the CWC, there will be automatic inclusion of all former Congress presidents, former prime ministers, floor leaders of the party unit in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. There was a demand that the size of the CWC increase to accommodate the automatic entries and the quotas. It has been accepted,” a second party leader said.

A third Congress leader said the quota, which will come through amendments in the party constitution, will be spread into three categories: 25% for SCs and STs, 25% for OBCs and minorities and 50% for general category.

“In all three categories, 50% of the members will be women and those below 50 years of age. This way, we will implement the Udaipur plan to reserve 50% seats for women and youngsters in all committees,” the third leader said.

The Congress will also change its oath for new members to include a phrase that they will not consume and stand against use of drugs.

