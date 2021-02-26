Home / India News / Congress to hold 2 Kisan Mahapanchayats in Rajasthan tomorrow with CM Gehlot in attendance
india news

Congress to hold 2 Kisan Mahapanchayats in Rajasthan tomorrow with CM Gehlot in attendance

The mahapanchayats are being held near the four assembly constituencies which are headed for bypolls.
PTI, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi at kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)

The Congress will hold two Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bikaner and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders on Saturday, sources said.

The mahapanchayats are being held near the four assembly constituencies which are headed for bypolls.

The first 'kisan sammelan' will be held at Pilaniyon Ki Dhani in Dungargarh of Bikaner while the second mahapanchayat will be organised at Matrakundia, Chittorgarh, according to the party sources.

The venue of the first meeting in Dungargarh is close to Churu's Sujangarh while Matrakundia, where the second meeting will be held in Chittorgarh, is near Vallabhnagar (Udaipur), Rajsamand and Sahara (Bhilwara) constituencies.

Bypolls are to be held in Vallabhnagar (Udaipur), Sujangarh (Churu), Sahara (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand.

The bypolls to the four seats in the Congress-ruled state are necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislators. Three of the seats were held by Congress and one (Rajsamand) by the BJP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in four months

Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations

Explosive found near Antilia was made by Nagpur-based company: Report

'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' evokes lukewarm response
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress mahapanchayats
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP