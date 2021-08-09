Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress to launch campaign against BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections
india news

Congress to launch campaign against BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections

Under the campaign, Congress will hold various demonstrations including the marches at all assembly constituencies over issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' "plight" and the law and order situation.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 06:37 AM IST
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally. File image for representation purpose only.(AP )

The Congress party will launch a campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh on Monday in a bid to step up an attack ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. The 'Bhajapa Gaddi Chordo Abhiyaan (BJP, leave the seat of power)' is being launched on the anniversary of the start of the 'Quit India movement'.

Under the campaign, Congress will hold various demonstrations including the marches at all assembly constituencies over issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' "plight" and the law and order situation.

On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in freedom of the country from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Congress will undertake a march for about 5 kilometres through the main market of each assembly segment. During the march, the Congress workers will also raise slogans like 'BJP Gaddi Chhorho'.

Various responsibilities have been entrusted to state unit office bearers to ensure the success of the campaign, PTI also reported.

According to the news agency, as many as 400 leaders have been given the responsibility of making the assembly-wise marches successful.

Potential assembly election candidates have also been asked to make all possible efforts for this programme.

The Congress will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress' state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu had said. The party is confident that it will make a comeback in the state after over three decades under "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's supervision," PTI reported quoting Ajay Kumar as saying.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh congress bharatiya janata party
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP