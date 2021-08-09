Congress to launch campaign against BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections

The Congress party will launch a campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh on Monday in a bid to step up an attack ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. The 'Bhajapa Gaddi Chordo Abhiyaan (BJP, leave the seat of power)' is being launched on the anniversary of the start of the 'Quit India movement'.

Under the campaign, Congress will hold various demonstrations including the marches at all assembly constituencies over issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' "plight" and the law and order situation.

On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in freedom of the country from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Congress will undertake a march for about 5 kilometres through the main market of each assembly segment. During the march, the Congress workers will also raise slogans like 'BJP Gaddi Chhorho'.

Various responsibilities have been entrusted to state unit office bearers to ensure the success of the campaign, PTI also reported.

According to the news agency, as many as 400 leaders have been given the responsibility of making the assembly-wise marches successful.

Potential assembly election candidates have also been asked to make all possible efforts for this programme.

The Congress will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress' state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu had said. The party is confident that it will make a comeback in the state after over three decades under "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's supervision," PTI reported quoting Ajay Kumar as saying.

