Congress to protest re-enactment of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination tomorrow

The Congress has called for a nationwide strike on Monday in all state headquarters.

The protest will be held against the re-enactment of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination and the garlanding of a statue of Naturam Godse by some members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on January 30.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Congress said, “The provocative and reprehensible actions, happening in the BJP ruled states take place with the candid and clandestine support given by the ruling party and the same reveals the deep hatred still carried by the right wing groups against the father of the Nation and his ideas of secularism, ahimsa and brotherhood.”

Announcing the protest, the Congress said that it will begin at 10 am in all state headquarters.

“The protest should preferably be held with placards etc in the places associated with the life of Mahatma Gandhi or near statues of Mahatma with an aim to highlight his messages,” the press release said.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 13:27 IST