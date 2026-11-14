Congress vs Congress over Karnataka CM's Mekedatu approval appeal before PM Modi: 'My state, my right'

Internal differences within Congress over the Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river emerged on Saturday as Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief Manickam Tagore opposed Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar's approval appeal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav and state Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Friday. (@DKShivakumar X)

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Hours later, Shivakumar dismissed his fellow Congress leader's objection saying he was “least bothered”, and said that the Supreme Court had cleared the way for the state to protect its people’s rights and build the dam.

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The construction of Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River has been a point of contention between the two southern states.

‘Govt must not grant any approval'

In a post on X, Manickam Tagore shared a clip showing Shivakumar saying in the presence of PM Modi that the government must grant required approvals for the dam project.

However, the Tamil Nadu Congress chief strongly objected to the appeal and said that the construction of the dam is illegal and will also have a huge impact on the lives of farmers as. He criticised Shivakumar for making the remarks in presence of PM Modi at an event in Mysuru.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that Shivakumar's ‘stubborn’ stance violates both Supreme Court directives and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that Shivakumar's ‘stubborn’ stance violates both Supreme Court directives and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is deeply condemnable that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, said, "No one can stop the construction of the dam at Mekedatu," and that the central government must give its final approval for it," Tagore wrote on X, adding that Karnataka CM's remarks go against the principle of federalism and aims to destroy farmers' livelihood in Tamil Nadu.

He also urged the Centre not to approve the Mekedatu dam without complete consultation and consent of the lower-riparian states, such as Tamil Nadu itself. He emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government will never allow this project in the State.

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"Since Tamil Nadu is a lower-riparian state in the Cauvery River water-sharing arrangement, Karnataka cannot unilaterally implement any project that affects our rights. The central government must not grant any permission to build the Mekedatu dam without the full consent of the lower-riparian states. Granting approval for the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers in the delta districts," he wrote on X.

He stressed that the Centre is responsible for preventing Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.

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Shivakumar says ‘my state, my right’

Responding to Tagore's criticism, Shivakumar said that everyone has to accept the law of the country. “The Supreme Court has very clearly said that they have right for 170 TMC of water. It is our duty. We will protect their right. It is our right to build the dam and give them water,” Shivakumar said.

“Let anyone condemn. I am least bothered. It is my state, my right. And Tamil Nadu should also know that... let them come with a delegation. I will show them, I will explain to them how it helps them. I don't mind, it is politics there. If Congress doesn't condemn, DMK will condemn. If DMK doesn't condemn, AIADMK will condemn. Then everyone may condemn,” he said.

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Shivakumar on Friday placed three key demands before PM Modi as he sought the Centre's intervention in the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, the state's opposition to the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats and the formulation of CSR guidelines to strengthen primary education.

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"The Supreme Court has delivered a clear verdict to all of us: that Mekedatu has to be built in Karnataka and no one can stop it. We want you to help us legally. We want you. You have the Union government to grant a final decision on which the forest clearances have been done. It is a vital balancing reserve. So I hope that your administration will help us. Let us all work together," Shivakumar said as he highlighted the Cauvery river's importance to several regions. He urged the Centre to support the project, pointing out that its benefits would extend beyond Karnataka.

"(This project) helps Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Keralam, Bengaluru. We want you to help us with this balancing reservoir for drinking water, which also will help Tamil Nadu. I want you to help us," he said.

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