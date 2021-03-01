IND USA
Azad said PM Modi speaks frankly about his past as a tea-seller and does not try to hide his background from the world.(ANI Photo)
Cong’s Ghulam Nabi Azad hails PM Modi for ‘not forgetting roots’

Addressing a function by Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust in Jammu, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said people should learn from the PM about how one remains grounded to their roots.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:40 AM IST

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not forgetting his roots despite becoming the country’s PM.

Azad said PM Modi speaks frankly about his past as a tea-seller and does not try to hide his background from the world.

Addressing a function by Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust in Jammu, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said people should learn from the PM about how one remains grounded to their roots. Azad’s comments come day after Congress leaders who recently wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi held a well-attended public rally from the podium of Gandhi Global Family.

On February 9, the PM gave an emotional farewell speech to Azad when the latter retired from the Rajya Sabha. “I (will) not let you retire, I will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you,” Modi said.

An emotional Prime Minister had recalled how Azad had reached out to him in 2006 after tourists from Gujarat were killed in a terrorist attack and had said the person who will replace the Congress leader will find it tough to match his contribution.

Addressing the function on Sunday, Azad said: “I have seen that when some among the Gujjar community become MLAs, they feel that they shouldn’t be called Gujjars and some feel shy that they come from villages”.

“I like many things of many big leaders… like I am from a village and I feel proud of it. Our PM also says that he is from village and was nothing (non-entity) and that he washed utensils and sold tea. Politically we may have serious differences and are opposed to him but he didn’t hide his true self. And those who hide their true self, they live in a bubble… in an imaginary world. People should be proud of their roots,” he added.

Azad said: “I have travelled across the world, stayed in five star and seven star hotels but when I sit with my people in village, I get a real sense of satisfaction...their clothes may not be clean but the soil of village has a different fragrance. You don’t need cosmetic scents because we are born and have grown up there.”

Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
india news

PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Replying to a query in Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world.”
Making a pitch for rainwater harvesting, Modi announced the “Catch The Rain” campaign as part of which he urged the citizens to conserve rainwater for 100 days during monsoons.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi urges use of Indian goods

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Continuing with his Atmanirbhar Bharat pitch, Modi spoke about applying science in day-to-day life, raised the mantra of ‘Lab to Land’ and mentioned several examples of how people are applying scientific principles to create better products.
PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine
india news

Live: PM Modi gets his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi got vaccinated at AIIMS on Monday as the country kicks off the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Prime Minister tweeted this news and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.
india news

PM Modi gets first dose of Covaxin, asks eligible citizens to get vaccinated

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:37 AM IST
The Prime Minister shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York.(REUTERS)
india news

India, US reaffirm strategic partnership at bilateral meeting of UN envoys

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Beginning its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation council in January, India had said it comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy in the world.
The rising demand for the war room also coincides with the shrinking real estate space for the Congress in the national capital.
india news

After two years, activity heats up at Cong war room

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The property with two conference rooms, a few cabins, a canteen and a separate unit for the Congress social media unit is in so much demand that senior party leaders who need to hold meetings for respective states or issues have to book in advance.
The economy has gradually recovered and come back in expansion zone in the third quarter (October-December) with a GDP growth of 0.4%.(Reuters)
india news

Year into pandemic, economy in polarised place

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST
It was on March 24 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive nationwide lockdown beginning March 25. This lockdown, which lasted for 68 days, was among the most stringent in the world and virtually brought all non-essential economic activities to a halt.
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
india news

Dispatch X: A columnist looks back

By R Sukumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
We knew little about coronaviruses (although they weren’t unknown) before the pandemic. We would have known a lot less if not for Sars, which emerged in 2002-03, flared up, and then died out.
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
Dutta was treated at Safdarjung hospital, one of the only two hospitals designated for treatment of Covid-19 at the time.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:47 AM IST
A resident of Mayur Vihar, Rohit Dutta says Covid-19 changed his life in other, more common ways. He meets only one friend at a time instead of a minimum of five-people get-togethers.
A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai,. (Reuters Photo)
india news

Lessons from the coronavirus outbreak

By Jamie Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:32 AM IST
While the first batch of cases was reported in India on March 2, the first month or so of the spread of the disease in the country mostly consisted of infections being reported in people who travelled abroad, or their families, friends, colleagues and neighbours.
Mother of 22-year-old Aakash Mehra, who was shot and injured by militants on February 17 in Srinagar, wails during his funeral at Janipur Colony in Jammu. (PTI)
india news

Eatery owner’s son dies after being shot by terrorists in J&K

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:13 AM IST
Suspected terrorists had opened fire on Aakash Mehra,25, outside Krishan Dhaba on February 17. “He died early morning, “ SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal told HT. Mehra was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
In the judiciary, on average, one in three judges in the High Court and one in four among subordinate judges were yet to be hired.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

How Covid pandemic hit the justice system

By Maja Daruwala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The second edition of the India Justice Report, which used 87 metrics across police, prisons, judiciary and legal aid systems, offered a ready reckoner of the justice system as a whole.
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT file photo)
india news

Urban areas still more vulnerable to coronavirus but cases now evenly spread

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 AM IST
While India seems to have so far escaped a second wave of Covid-19 infections, tracking the geography of the pandemic in the country over the last one year makes for an interesting analysis.
