Conman paid money to Satyendra Jain for jail privileges, AAP for RS berth: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi prison, has claimed to have paid ₹10 crore to minister Satyendra Jain as protection money in exchange for privileges in jail and ₹50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a Rajya Sabha berth.

“A con man who while being in jail scammed and extorted ₹200 crore was also extorted by the AAP. There are several charges against him and his friend was [health minister] Satyendra Jain, who is also in jail now,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Patra said Chandrasekhar has written to Delhi lieutenant governor V K Saxena and it has come to light that the conman claimed he has been in touch with the AAP since 2015. He added Chandrasekhar was promised a Rajya Sabha berth and that he would be established as a leader in the South. “He was asked to pay ₹50 crore by a party that came with the promise of changing the Indian political scenario,” Patra said.

Patra said Chandrasekhar wrote he met Jain several times while he was in jail and Jain held the prisons’ portfolio.

“He claims Jain’s secretary sought ₹2 crore as protection money per month. And he paid the amount of ₹10 lakh…Sukesh was running a crime syndicate from the jail and another was running it from outside. … [It] would not be an exaggeration to say it [AAP] is a conman party,” Patra said.

Jain, who was arrested on May 30 on money laundering charges, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.