'Conquer technology but don't become robots': PM Modi to students at IIT Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 54th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur where he told the students that spending time at the prestigious institute “massively transformed” them. He also said that IIT Kanpur has given them a massive canvas. He also urged the students to “choose challenges and not comfort”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now there is no ‘Fear of Unknown’, now you have the courage to explore the whole world. There is no longer the ‘Query of Unknown’, but ‘Quest for the Best’ and a dream to conquer the whole world,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also told the students that the train they have received, skills and knowledge they have acquired will definitely help them in making their place in the world.

He then lauded the history if Kanpur and its diversity.

“Kanpur is one of the few cities in India that is so diverse - from Satti Chaura Ghat to Madari Pasi, from Nana Saheb to Batukeshwar Dutt. When we visit this city, it seems as if we are traveling to that glorious past, of the glory of the sacrifices of the freedom struggle,” said PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Dandi March in 1930 had given a direction to the freedom movement. The youth who were 20–25-year-old then experienced their golden phase in 1947. You are stepping into a similar golden era of your lives,” he added.

Just before his address, the Prime Minister inaugurated a blockchain-driven system to deliver educational degrees. This is a massive leap in the field of technology, he said, adding that the 21st century is completely technology driven.

“Even in this decade, technology is going to increase its dominance in different fields. Life without technology would now be incomplete in a way. This is the age of competition of life and technology and I am sure you will definitely get ahead in this,” said PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, asked the students to become champions of technology, conquer it but avoid turning into robotic versions of themselves. “Do work on internet of things, but don't forget emotions of things.”

“When the country's independence completed 25 years, we should have done a lot by then to stand on our feet. Since then, it is too late, the country has lost a lot of time. Two generations have passed in between so we don't have to lose even 2 moments,” the Prime Minister further said.

He then appealed to the students to be impatient to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders. The institute held a physical convocation after a year as it was held virtually last year due to Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}