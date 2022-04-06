Constitution allows me to eat when I like: Mahua Moitra on 'meat ban'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said the Constitution allows her to eat meat whenever she likes, the same way the constitution allows a shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade. The comment from the Lok Sabha MP who is also a South Delhi resident comes amid the meat ban row triggered by South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan's letter demanding the closure of meat shops in the municipal area during Navratri. Officials, however, said they have not come across any official directive in this regard.

After the south mayor, the East Delhi mayor too asked meat shops to close as "most people do not consume non-vegetarian food". Reports sad meat shops in several markets in south Delhi remained shut on Tuesday.

The meat ban has become a bigger political controversy with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah saying that going by the same logic of the 'majority', everybody in J&K should be banned from eating in public during Ramzan. "During Ramzan, we don’t eat between sunrise and sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K (Jammu and Kashmir)," he tweeted.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Verma said such a ban should not only be restricted to Delhi but be extended to the rest of India. "Navratri festival is there with people holding fasts and worshipping the goddess. Whether it's the Muslim community or others, they should respect it which is what our culture says. In fact, this should be implemented all over the country," the MP said.

Congress leader Salman Nizami said the BJP's move of banning meat in South Delhi is nothing but hypocrisy as they promise quality beef in Northeast and Goa. "If the sale of meat is to be closed during Navratri, then why not ban liquor during the Holy month of Ramadan? If you don't eat onion or meat in Navrati's why stop others. Is this democracy? What about our sentiments & constitutional rights!

