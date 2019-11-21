e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand

There have been reports that the common minimum programme (CMP) that is under discussion would mention the world, secularism to indicate that the Congress-NCP combine hasn’t diluted its stand on the issue. It is expected that the Sena will come around to it to accommodate its new allies.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:11 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Sena, Congress and NCP have been in talks to firm up a brand-new alliance in Maharashtra between the Sena, which has been associated with Hindutva politics, and the Congress-NCP front.
The Sena, Congress and NCP have been in talks to firm up a brand-new alliance in Maharashtra between the Sena, which has been associated with Hindutva politics, and the Congress-NCP front.(@ShivSena/Twitter)
         

With the alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress shaping up to form a government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Constitution of India operates on the word ‘secular’.

Raut, who was asked about reports that secularism was a sticking point in forging an alliance with the Congress and NCP, said the country and the Constitution operate on the word ‘Secular’.

“Even today, when relief is given to farmers or jobs are given to youth, it is not done on the lines of religion or caste or creed. Balasaheb Thackeray was probably the only leader in the country who asked to stop the swearing on holy books in our courts if the country is secular. He said sworn testimonies should be done by placing a hand on the Constitution instead,” the Sena leader said.

The Sena, Congress and NCP have been in talks to firm up a brand-new alliance in Maharashtra between the Sena, which has been associated with Hindutva politics, and the Congress-NCP front.

There have been reports that the common minimum programme (CMP) that is under discussion would mention the world, secularism to indicate that the Congress-NCP combine hasn’t diluted its stand on the issue. It is expected that the Sena will come around to it to accommodate its new allies.

Raut also stressed that a final decision on the new government in Maharashtra will be taken in the next two days. The process to form a government would be completed before December 1, and that the three parties concerned would hold a meeting in Mumbai, he added.

Raut, however, did not comment on the power-sharing of the parties. He added that he was unaware if the NCP is seeking to share the CM post for two-and-a-half years. “We don’t know if the NCP wants to share the CM post. Don’t create confusion, all three parties want to run the government for five years,” he said.

He added that discussions on power sharing will be held in Mumbai by the three parties.”

Raut is expected to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday afternoon and discuss the details of the marathon meeting held between the former party and Congress till late Wednesday night in Delhi.

“Following the meeting yesterday, senior leaders of the two parties spoke to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on the phone,” he said.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiChandrayaan-2Shiv SenaUN terror listArjun RampalUP Police Result 2019New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News