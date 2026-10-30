Construction, demolition activities halted in Delhi-NCR from Nov 5 to 20 to curb air pollution

The Centre on Friday announced a pause on construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR from November 5 to 20 in view of the pollution situation that begins in the national capital with the onset of winters.

A view of the ongoing construction work on the Mehrauli Badarpur Road in Delhi (Photo for representation) (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photos )

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The state government and private offices have also been directed to operate with upto 50% of the staff strength attending physically, while the remaining will work from home.

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Announcing the air pollution curbs, the government said that historical data indicates that pollution during mid-November peaks and Air Quality Index (AQI) levels reach 'Severe' and 'Severe+' categories on certain days. “This recurring pattern underscores the need for timely preventive interventions to minimize emissions before and during the onset of peak pollution episodes,” the order issued on Friday said.

However, the government has exempted construction activities related to railways, metro services, airports, inter state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence related activities and ‘projects of national importance’ from the pollution control measures.

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{{^usCountry}} “This restriction shall also apply to linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele-communication etc,” the order said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This restriction shall also apply to linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele-communication etc,” the order said. {{/usCountry}}

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Announcing WFH for offices, the notice said, “State Government and private offices to operate with upto 5O% of the staff strength attending physically and remaining staff to work from home in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in ttre districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible."

Delhi's air quality improves, but forecast shows dip from Nov 1

While the Delhi air quality has started dipping, an overnight rainfall improved the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 133 in the ‘Moderate category’ on Friday. The AQI remained above 200 in the 'Poor' category on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi indicates that the city's air quality will likely remain in the moderate category until October 31, before deteriorating to the poor category from November 1 and further going down for the subsequent six days.

Other curbs in Delhi to curb air pollution

In August, the Delhi government had called for a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from December 10 to January 20 under its winter action plan.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also announced fresh restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on vehicles entering the national capital from November 1, 2026. Stage-I of the GRAP is activated in Delhi-NCR when the AQI falls between 201 and 300, classified as ‘poor’.

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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) brings these measures into force to tackle pollution from sources such as road dust, vehicle emissions and open waste burning.

The first stage focuses on reducing pollution at its source, with steps aimed at controlling dust from construction and roads, limiting vehicle emissions and checking industrial pollution.

Under the fresh curbs to control air pollution in Delhi, the traffic police said that vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards, along with CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter and operate in Delhi. It also said that vehicles covered under specific exemptions in the notification will also be permitted, subject to the applicable rules.

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Every year, Delhi tackles air pollution with Air Quality Index (AQI) touching record levels – often pushed by emissions caused by vehicular movement, stubble burning in the neighbouring states and firecrackers during Diwali time.