'Consultant or no…': Digvijaya Singh after Cong's Prashant Kishor deal fails

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said it is the party which has to move ultimately and put its house in order, be there a consultant or not, a day after Prashant Kishor announced that he had declined the Congress's offer to join the party. "It is ultimately Congress which has to move and put its House in Order. Consultant or no Consultant!! I have a strong hunch the “Chintin Shivir” would lead to bring in a New Congress which is the Need of the Hour," the senior Congress leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What Prashant Kishor wanted from the Congress: 4 points

Replying to a political commentator's tweet on what former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh already said on Prashant Kishor's induction into the party - at the time when there was a possibility -- Digvijaya reiterated that irrespective of the presence of a consultant in the party, the party itself has to move and bring the changes internally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prashant Kishor on Tuesday announced that he had declined the offer to join the party's empowered action group (EAG) and feels that the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problem more than him. The Congress too informed the same appreciating Prashant Kishor's efforts and suggestions.

While there has been no official word on what went wrong in the series of meetings, HT has learnt that there has been disagreement broadly on four issues. One, Prashant Kishor wanted to handle the entire communications of the party, to which the party did not agree. Two, he wanted to report directly to Sonia Gandhi, while the party wanted him to be a part of the empowered action group. Three, Prashant Kishore was in favour of an alliance with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Reddy, which Congress felt would be detrimental to the party's revival. Fourth, Prashant Kishor had bigger plans for the Lok Sabha election while the party wanted him to concentrate on upcoming state elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON