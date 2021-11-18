Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Contemplating legal action against Kangana Ranaut over Gandhi remark: Patole
Contemplating legal action against Kangana Ranaut over Gandhi remark: Patole

“We are taking legal opinion over it to see what steps can be taken. We will move court against Kangana Ranaut over her remarks against Gandhi,” Patole told reporters here.
The Congress is contemplating legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut over her remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Nana Patole said. (AFP)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Congress is contemplating legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut as her recent comments on India’s independence and Mahatma Gandhi were “anti-national” and amounted to sedition, the party’s Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole, said on Wednesday.

“Our leaders have filed criminal cases against the actress. We are taking legal opinion over it to see what steps can be taken. We will move court against her,” Patole told reporters here.

“There are some Hindi film actors who are given some awards and are being used to distort the historical facts. We are seeking a legal opinion on the matter. Once we arrive at a decision, the party will take its next stand regarding such coordinated attacks,” he added.

Ranaut was recently awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Days after her India’s independence in 1947 was “bheek” remarks triggered a row, Ranaut on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you “bheek” not freedom.

Patole said that Congress leader and former minister Naseem Khan has already approached police to file a complaint against the actor.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “BJP’s attempt to murder the ideology of Gandhiji through its puppets was neither successful in the past, nor will it succeed in the future. Gandhi is the past as well as the future.”

