Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Continues to inspire the world…’: Joe Biden's message to India on 75th Independence Day
india news

‘Continues to inspire the world…’: Joe Biden's message to India on 75th Independence Day

India, the US president said in a statement on the eve of the Independence Day, achieved its freedom, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 07:13 AM IST
US president Joe Biden (File Photo)

US president Joe Biden issued a statement, congratulating India on its 75th Independence Day, stating that the country achieved its freedom, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence. The statement, issued on Saturday on the eve of the Independence Day, further stated that this foundational commitment to respect the will of the people continues to inspire the world, and is the “basis of the special bond between our two nations.”

Also Read | PM wishes India on I-Day, says ‘may this year bring new energy, consciousness’

“Over the years, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership,” the statement read.

Also Read | ‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours cultural traditions with unique doodle

President Biden further mentioned that the United States and India have come together in new ways while tackling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “This includes working in Quad in partnership with Japan and Australia to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines and strengthen our last-mile coordination to reach the people throughout the Indo-Pacific,” the statement noted, adding that the partnership between the US and India is “more important than ever in this moment of great challenges and opportunities.”

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: Here's the list of 144 gallantry awards announced

The US president further called upon both the countries to show the world that these two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere.  “the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating in India, in the US, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day,” the statement concluded quoting president Biden as saying.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
independence day india narendra modi joe biden
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP