Convicts with good conduct given jobs at fuel station in MP's Indore

As many as 8 prisoners have been employed at the fuel station while three are those who recently got out of prison.
ANI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:34 AM IST
In a bid to rehabilitate the prisoners and ex-cons, Indore's Central Jail has started a fuel station outside the city jail, which will be operated by convicts with good conduct.

The fuel station was launched on Saturday by Jail Department's Director-General Arvind Kumar. At the launch of the initiative, Director General Kumar himself pumped fuel into a vehicle.

"Madhya Pradesh's first fuel pump will be operated by the Jail Department. There are 8 prisoners in jail who are sentenced to 1 or two years of imprisonment, they are kept in an open prison. And, there are 3 prisoners who were released on January 26, due to good conduct," Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangare told ANI.

Aside from this, children of jail guards will also be employed at the petrol pump, Jail Superintendent said.

"The Prison Department wants the prisoners to connect with the society after their prison terms end and stay away from crime by doing good work," Bhangare added.

