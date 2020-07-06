e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cop deployed for Lalu Prasad’s security returns from leave, tests Covid-19 positive

Cop deployed for Lalu Prasad’s security returns from leave, tests Covid-19 positive

The ailing Prasad, 72, who has been serving jail term in two fodder scam cases, has been under medical treatment in custody for over two years in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:41 IST
Bedanti Saran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Bedanti Saran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The policeman who was found infected with the disease, had gone to his village in Bihar on leave. After his return, he was in quarantine and tested Covid-19 positive. (Image used for representation).
The policeman who was found infected with the disease, had gone to his village in Bihar on leave. After his return, he was in quarantine and tested Covid-19 positive. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

A policeman deployed for the security of incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was found infected with Covid-19 after returning from 12 days of leave on Monday.

The policeman had gone to his native place in Bihar and returned to Ranchi on Sunday. As per the set protocols, he was put in quarantine after his return and his samples were taken for testing. The confirmatory test report came on Monday.

The ailing Prasad, 72, who has been serving jail term in two fodder scam cases, has been under medical treatment in custody for over two years in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

He is currently admitted in the hospital’s paying ward under a tight security manned by nearly 40 police personnel.

“The policeman who was found infected with the respiratory disease, had gone to his native village in Bihar on a 12-day leave. After his return, he was in quarantine and tested positive. Since he had not joined duty, there is no threat to anyone,” Sadar deputy superintendent of police Deepak Pandey said.

The patient has been shifted to the district’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

State RJD spokesperson Anita Yadav said, “RJD supporters should not worry about Prasad’s health after the security personnel was found infected with Covid-19. The policeman was not on duty.”

Meanwhile, three other police personnel including a woman also tested positive for coronavirus. The three cops are posted at Ranchi’s Hindpiri police station.

tags
top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In