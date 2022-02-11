Cop killed, four injured in Valley terror attack

A policeman was killed and four others were injured during a grenade attack by terrorists in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town on Friday evening.

The terrorists attacked the joint team of police and the Border Security Force (BSF) near Nishat Park in Bandipora.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police spokesman said the deceased police personnel Zubair Ahmad was a Special Police Officer (SPO) and driver of the police vehicle. Ahmad is a resident of Papchan village in Bandipore, said police.

Sharing the attack details, the police spokesperson said, “Around 5pm, terrorists hurled a grenade at the search party, during which the SPO was killed and four police personnel sustained splinter injuries. They were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.” The security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

“A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is in progress,” police said.

The attack drew sharp criticism from political parties.

“Unreservedly condemn the cowardly attack on police in North Kashmir’s Bandipora. Our condolences go out to family, friends and colleagues of SPO Zubair Ahmad who lost his life in the line of duty. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Prayers for those injured (sic),” tweeted National Conference soon after the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are saddened to hear about the grenade attack in Bandipora in which a young police personnel lost his life. Our heart goes out with his family in this hour of grief. How long will this bloodbath continue? It should end somewhere. RIP brave heart & prayers for the injured ones (sic),” tweeted Peoples Conference.

Zubair is the third policeman killed in terrorist attacks in Kashmir this year. Meanwhile, security forces have killed 24 militants, including eight Pakistani militants in 13 encounters this year.