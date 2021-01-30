Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Rakesh Tikait, to whom the Delhi Police issued a notice asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26, is himself a former Delhi Police constable.
And the ongoing farmers’ protest, specifically a tearful speech he delivered when all seemed lost, could well mark his ascension as his father’s son. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson is a prominent name in the farmers’ movement and belongs to the well-known Tikait family of Sisauli village in Muzaffarnagar district of western Uttar Pradesh.
His father Mahendra Singh Tikait, one of the tallest farmer leaders of the country and president of the BKU is still remembered as the man who held Delhi hostage for 7 days in October 1988 at the boat club. Over 5 lakh farmers joined the movement.
Tikait, who, along with his supporters, has been camping on the Ghazipur border between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, was asked to vacate the site on Thursday. The administration shut of power and water at the farmer encampment. Then came Tikait’s speech, and tractors from Haryana started rolling towards Ghazipur. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh organised a Mahapanchayat on Friday to discuss the issue and expressed their support for Tikait.
His elder brother Naresh Tikait is the current BKU chief.
Born in Sisauli village on June 4, 1969, Tikait went to DAV School of Sisauli and thereafter joined Kisan Inter College in Lalukheri of Muzaffarnagar district. He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Meerut University.
He briefly served the Delhi police as a constable and resigned during the 1993 farmers’ protest spearheaded by his father. The then government pressured him to convince his father to end the movement, but he refused to give in and opted to resign and join the protest.
Tikait was elected national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in 1997.
He contested the assembly elections from the Khatauli constituency of Muzaffarnagar in 2007 and lost. He then joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal ( RLD) of Ajit Singh in March 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha election from Amroha constituency against the advice of farmer leaders of the area. He received only 9,539 votes (0.62 percent) of the total votes polled and lost again.
He belongs to the Baliyan khap (clan). In keeping with the khap’s tradition, his elder brother Naresh Tikait was appointed head of the khap and chief of BKU after the death of their father Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, 2011.
The title “Tikait” was given to the head of Baliyan khap by King Harshvardhan , the Jat ruler of Thanesar in the 7th century and the tradition is still in place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC
- Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
- Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return
- The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws
- Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox