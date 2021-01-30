Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Meerut: Farmers from across western Uttar Pradesh poured into the Government Inter College (GIC) grounds in Muzaffarnagar on Friday in a show of strength after a government crackdown on protests against three agriculture laws led the region’s most prominent farm leader, Rakesh Tikait, to issue an emotional appeal for support.
Farmers said they left their villages in the middle of the night after calls for mobilisation given from temples, mosques and panchayats. Viral videos of Tikait breaking down late in the face of police ultimatum on Thursday and vowing to not vacate his protest site of Ghazipur, on the eastern fringe of Delhi, cemented their conviction.
“The ongoing movement is a battle for the honour of farmers and, if it ends, it will damage our very existence,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait -- Rakesh Tikait’s brother -- after the seven-hour meeting, calling on farmers to strengthen the movement at Delhi’s borders.
Naresh Tikait said that defeating Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a mistake. “We will not commit this mistake again…they are like our family,” he added, with Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary next to him.
Jayant lashed out at central and state governments. Holding a pot of water from the Ganga, Jayant asked the crowd to swear that anyone who didn’t support the farmers stir would be socially boycotted. He then dropped a fistful of salt in the pot, a local oath-taking tradition, to seal the promise.
“It is a matter of life and death for farmers, but do not worry. All have to stay together, united in this -- this is Chaudhary sahab’s (Ajit Singh’s) message,” he said.
The mobilisation began late night on Thursday after videos of Rakesh Tikait in tears while vowing to occupy the Ghazipur protest site until his death went viral on WhatsApp and social media.
Tikait’s emotional appeal for support came after the Ghaziabad administration gave him an ultimatum to vacate the site, as part of a wider crackdown on the two-month-old protests in the aftermath of violence in Delhi on Republic Day.
“Tears of the son of Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait and my younger brother Rakesh Tikait will not go waste,” Naresh Tikait tweeted soon after, referring to their father, a legendary farm leader who brought Delhi to a halt in 1988 over demands such as free power and water for cultivators.
“A sea of humanity will reach Ghazipur border,” Naresh Tikait said shortly afterwards, calling for a mahapanchayat on Friday.
By morning, farmers from Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor and other districts of western UP had taken tractors, cars, scooters and trucks to come to the GIC grounds, which can hold up to 100,000 people.When the mahapanchayat began, the venue was packed with people, many of whom were defiant in front of the heavy police presence.
“Thousands of people arrived for the mahapanchayat and it was self-driven,” said Anuj Baliyan, a resident of Soram village. “I have not seen such a self-driven and motivated crowed in my life. Roads of Muzaffarnagar were jammed with tractors and the entire ground was packed with people,” he added.
Emotions ran high at the meeting as people recalled Rakesh Tikait’s vow to not touch water until the farm laws were rescinded by the government. Earlier on Thursday, farmers said the administration cut off power and water supply to the Ghazipur protest site.
“Panchayats were convened in villages after watching Rakesh Tikait in tears on TV screens and then it was decided to attend the mahapanchayat to show our strength,” said Sudhir Balyan, a resident of Goyla village.
Slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” (Hail farmer, hail soldier) rent the air as young men on motorcycles openly challenged policemen to come arrest them.
“We can’t tolerate ill-treatment of our leader and farmers who have been fighting against the three farm laws for over two months braving cold and rain,” said Meharban, a resident of Soram village.
Vice president of BKU (Bhanu) Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he defied his leader Bhànu Pratap’s decision to withdraw from the movement. “Rakesh Tikait’s tears have turned it into a complete farmers’ movement,” he added.
Commissioner of Saharanpur NAME along with DIG U K Agarwal were at the venue to maintain law and order. “We have deployed sufficient force to ensure a peaceful panchayat and to maintain law and order during the event,” said the DIG.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC
- Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
- Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return
- The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws
- Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox