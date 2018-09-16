Cops remove Haryana woman’s half-burnt body from pyre to probe cause of death

The Haryana police on Sunday pulled out the half-burnt body of a Class 11 girl from the funeral pyre in a village near Meham town in Rohtak district, after suspecting foul play behind her death.

Someone from the village had informed the police about the girl’s death and indicated that she did not die of natural causes, a police official said.

The police swung into action and reached the village’s cremation ground, where the funeral pyre had already been lit, he said.

The fire was extinguished and the remains of her half-burnt body were collected, the official added.

He said the girl’s family told the police that she died after complaining of discomfort in her chest and stomach.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem at the PGIMS, Rohtak, to ascertain the cause of death. We are awaiting the report and will initiate further action accordingly,” the official said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 17:31 IST