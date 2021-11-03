‘Copy master’: Pramod Sawant on Kejriwal’s free pilgrimage promise to Goa voters

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal "copies schemes" announced by him and is a “copy master” in that sense, news agency ANI reported.

Sawant, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was referring to the free pilgrimage promised by Kejriwal if AAP comes to power in Goa when assembly elections will be held next year.

The Goa chief minister claimed he had announced free pilgrimage in the state budget and that the scheme has been notified as well. “Registration has also begun. He (Kejriwal) copies my schemes. He is habituated to this. He is a ‘copy master’,” Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.

AAP-led by Kejriwal is eyeing the next year’s Assembly polls in Goa due to which the Delhi chief minister has made a score of manifestos to the state’s voters. On Monday, he said that if AAP forms a government in the state, it will give free darshan and pilgrimage to all Hindus to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Kejriwal further stated that free Velankanni pilgrimage in Tamil Nadu will be facilitated for all Christians, and free Ajmer Sharif pilgrimage in Rajasthan will be done for all Muslims.

Besides free pilgrimage, the AAP has promised free and uninterrupted electricity supply, and an unemployment allowance to the people of Goa.

While announcing the free pilgrimage on Monday, Kejriwal added that both Congress and the BJP are “corrupt”. “This is why the Congress doesn’t dare to speak against BJP because they know they would be sent to jail if they speak,” Kejriwal said, according to ANI.