Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Copy master’: Pramod Sawant on Kejriwal’s free pilgrimage promise to Goa voters
india news

‘Copy master’: Pramod Sawant on Kejriwal’s free pilgrimage promise to Goa voters

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant referred to AAP chief and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of free pilgrimage for people of all religions in the western state if voted to power in the Assembly elections next year.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is “habituated” to copy schemes announced by him.(File Photo / HT)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal "copies schemes" announced by him and is a “copy master” in that sense, news agency ANI reported.

Sawant, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was referring to the free pilgrimage promised by Kejriwal if AAP comes to power in Goa when assembly elections will be held next year.

The Goa chief minister claimed he had announced free pilgrimage in the state budget and that the scheme has been notified as well. “Registration has also begun. He (Kejriwal) copies my schemes. He is habituated to this. He is a ‘copy master’,” Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Rea | ‘Political tourism will help…’ says Goa CM Sawant after Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi visit state ahead of 2022 polls

AAP-led by Kejriwal is eyeing the next year’s Assembly polls in Goa due to which the Delhi chief minister has made a score of manifestos to the state’s voters. On Monday, he said that if AAP forms a government in the state, it will give free darshan and pilgrimage to all Hindus to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Kejriwal further stated that free Velankanni pilgrimage in Tamil Nadu will be facilitated for all Christians, and free Ajmer Sharif pilgrimage in Rajasthan will be done for all Muslims.

RELATED STORIES

Besides free pilgrimage, the AAP has promised free and uninterrupted electricity supply, and an unemployment allowance to the people of Goa.

While announcing the free pilgrimage on Monday, Kejriwal added that both Congress and the BJP are “corrupt”. “This is why the Congress doesn’t dare to speak against BJP because they know they would be sent to jail if they speak,” Kejriwal said, according to ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pramod sawant arvind kejriwal goa
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ram Temple will be open for Darshan from December 2023: VHP

Annapurna idol to reach Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple after 4-day yatra

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to rank of Group Captain

Pak refuses to let Srinagar-Sharjah flight use airspace; unfortunate, says Omar
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP