Corbett tiger attack: Search for man dragged away still on, some remains found

The hunt to find the man, or his remains, dragged away by a tiger near the Corbett reserve in Uttarakhand’s Almora district last week continued Monday. According to news agency ANI, patrolling has been increased between the Mohaan and Garjiya areas and cages have been set up near the Kosi river. Till then, locals have been asked to not venture into the forests.

So far, the police have only recovered the remains of two hands, which were found in the forest near the river, ANI said quoting chief wildlife warden Samir Sinha.

A tiger attacked two men on a motorcycle at Mohaan, located on the fringes of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, on Saturday evening and dragged pillion rider Afsarul towards the river.

The other person escaped with minor injuries.

After the incident, Corbett staff and Ramnagar Police Station in-charge Arun Saini rushed to the spot along the a large force and began a search to track down Afsarul.

Three forest department teams are searching and three JCB (heavy earth movers) machines are being used to clear a way through the dense forest. "Camera traps have been set up in the area. So far, the teams have not been able to locate the man or the tiger," Chandrashekhar Joshi, divisional forest officer of Ramnagar, said.

According to the last tiger census, Corbett Tiger Reserve has the highest tiger density among India’s 50 reserves, with 14 tigers living in each 100 sq km area.

(With agency inputs)

