e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Cornonavirus infected student recovering fast, no fresh cases in Kerala

Cornonavirus infected student recovering fast, no fresh cases in Kerala

The patient, admitted in an isolation ward in Thrissur medical college hospital for the last two days, is responding well to treatment, said a medical bulletin.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
India’s first coronavirus patient was recovering well and no new cases had been reported from Kerala.
India’s first coronavirus patient was recovering well and no new cases had been reported from Kerala. (PTI Photo/Representative)
         

The country’s first coronavirus-infected patient, who returned to Kerala from China last week, is recovering fast and no fresh cases have been reported from the state, said the state health ministry.

The patient, admitted in an isolation ward in Thrissur medical college hospital for the last two days, is responding well to treatment, said a medical bulletin.

At least 1600 people in the state are under observation and 30 admitted to different hospitals. Health authorities have also tracked 58 persons who came in direct contact with the infected woman and kept them under surveillance. They have also alerted Kolkata international airport, where she spent four hours in transit after landing on Dec 23 before taking a flight to Kochi.

Her relatives said she left Wuhan after its airport was closed down and travelled to Kunming, the nearest city, to take a flight to Kolkotta. Four other students who travelled with her are also under observation. She cleared the screening with thermal imaging at both Kolkata and Kochi airports and developed symptoms of flu and throat pain only on Jan 27, following which she was rushed to an isolation ward at the general hospital.

Her blood and swab samples were sent to the National Virology Institute in Pune and she was later shifted to the medical college hospital after the NIV confirmed her positive status.

“We are keeping the utmost vigil. Even people who are under observation at their homes have been advised not to interact with another family frequently. We have formulated an isolation guideline and imparted enough training to health officials. At least 61 isolation wards are ready in the state,” said state health minister K K Shailaja who is camping in Thrissur.

tags
top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news