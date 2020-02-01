Cornonavirus infected student recovering fast, no fresh cases in Kerala

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:47 IST

The country’s first coronavirus-infected patient, who returned to Kerala from China last week, is recovering fast and no fresh cases have been reported from the state, said the state health ministry.

The patient, admitted in an isolation ward in Thrissur medical college hospital for the last two days, is responding well to treatment, said a medical bulletin.

At least 1600 people in the state are under observation and 30 admitted to different hospitals. Health authorities have also tracked 58 persons who came in direct contact with the infected woman and kept them under surveillance. They have also alerted Kolkata international airport, where she spent four hours in transit after landing on Dec 23 before taking a flight to Kochi.

Her relatives said she left Wuhan after its airport was closed down and travelled to Kunming, the nearest city, to take a flight to Kolkotta. Four other students who travelled with her are also under observation. She cleared the screening with thermal imaging at both Kolkata and Kochi airports and developed symptoms of flu and throat pain only on Jan 27, following which she was rushed to an isolation ward at the general hospital.

Her blood and swab samples were sent to the National Virology Institute in Pune and she was later shifted to the medical college hospital after the NIV confirmed her positive status.

“We are keeping the utmost vigil. Even people who are under observation at their homes have been advised not to interact with another family frequently. We have formulated an isolation guideline and imparted enough training to health officials. At least 61 isolation wards are ready in the state,” said state health minister K K Shailaja who is camping in Thrissur.