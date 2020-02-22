e-paper
237 returnees from Covid-19 affected countries under home isolation in Kerala

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2,200 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India.

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Four Chinese passengers have left the country said the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Four Chinese passengers have left the country said the Department of Health and Family Welfare.(AP)
         

As many as 305 travellers from the coronavirus affected countries have been identified and 237 are kept under home isolation, said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala.

Four Chinese passengers have left the country said the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

“Till date 185 samples of symptomatic are sent for testing, out of which 178 samples are eligible for testing and 175 samples are reported as negative, 64 passengers have completed 28 days of observation,” it said.

