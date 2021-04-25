LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
- Worldwide, a daily record of more than 893,000 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Sunday, according to new agency AFP. The previous daily high was some 819,000 cases on January 8.
India recorded 346,786 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections on Saturday taking the country’s tally to 16,610,481, according to Union ministry of health and family welfare. The single-day death toll also made a new record as 2,624 people died during the same period taking the total death tally to 189,544. While the recovery rate stood at 83.92 per cent as around 2.19 lakh people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the country were over 25 lakh, comprising around 15 per cent of the total cases.
Worldwide, a daily record of more than 893,000 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Sunday, according to new agency AFP. The previous daily high was some 819,000 cases on January 8. Over the course of a week, more than 5.5 million cases were recorded worldwide. Other countries trailing India with the most new infections are the US (490,000 cases in one week), Brazil (459,000) and Turkey (404,000).
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 07:28 AM
Japan declares 3rd state of emergency in 4 prefectures over Covid-19
A nearly three-week state of emergency, the third one since the outbreak of the pandemic, enters into force in Japan's prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Sunday amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Japan surpasses the 5,600 threshold, becoming the largest one in three months.
-
Sun, 25 Apr 2021 07:22 AM
China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 13 new Covid-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 12 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Chinese mainland stands at 90,588, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.