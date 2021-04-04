LIVE: US reaches 4 million Covid-19 vaccination doses for 2nd day

India recorded 89,129 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday which pushed the country's infection tally to 12,392,260. 714 new fatalities were recorded between Friday and Saturday morning which pushed the death toll from the virus to 164,110. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,332,990 on Saturday, according to data collated by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,858,518 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 105,719,924 have recovered from the infection across the world so far. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.